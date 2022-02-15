Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $627.91 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $730.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $781.49.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

