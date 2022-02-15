Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 833.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Veru by 46.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

