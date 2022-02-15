Zacks Investment Research Lowers Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Laureate Education alerts:

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.77. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Laureate Education by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,720,000 after purchasing an additional 679,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,845,000 after purchasing an additional 135,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Laureate Education by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.