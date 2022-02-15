Zacks Investment Research Lowers Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LGGNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

