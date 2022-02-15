Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Hold

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BTDPY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.83) to GBX 780 ($10.55) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.64) to GBX 850 ($11.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Investec began coverage on Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.