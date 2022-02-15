Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cenovus has operations in the prospective oil sands development in Alberta, wherein it has been employing a specialized technique for drilling and pumping out oil. From 2020 to 2024, it expects to see compound annual production growth of 2-3%. On top of that, disciplined capital investment and production growth will enhance its funds. The company recently divested its Tucker thermal assets in Alberta, which will help reduce the debt burden and improve its ability to raise shareholder returns. The company recently reported strong fourth-quarter results owing to higher daily oil sand production, and increased contributions from Christina Lake and Foster Creek operations. Also, the company’s net cash from operations are improving, reflecting strong operations. Consequently, Cenovus is considered a preferred energy company to own now.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 2.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Cenovus Energy’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

