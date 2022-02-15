Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) to Hold

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “
OLMA stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $192.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.98.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.