Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) to Hold

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

OLMA stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $192.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $54,557.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 739,675 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $6,945,548.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,902 shares of company stock worth $100,431. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

