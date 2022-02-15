Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,424,400 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the January 15th total of 911,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,102.0 days.

Shares of ZHAOF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

