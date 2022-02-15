Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,424,400 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the January 15th total of 911,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,102.0 days.
Shares of ZHAOF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile
