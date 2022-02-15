Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.52-6.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.520-$6.790 EPS.

Shares of ZD traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.57. 817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,683. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $98.48 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.84.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.33.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

