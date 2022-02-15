Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.52-6.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.520-$6.790 EPS.
Shares of ZD traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.57. 817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,683. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $98.48 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.84.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ziff Davis Company Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.