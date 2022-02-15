Zilliqa Market Cap Reaches $627.82 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $627.82 million and $38.71 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00298414 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005891 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000829 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.94 or 0.01160120 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,692,906,798 coins and its circulating supply is 12,401,439,645 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

