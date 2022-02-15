Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $58.00 at Truist Financial

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.75.
ZG opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 1.44.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after buying an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Zillow Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
