Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $58.00 at Truist Financial

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.75.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after buying an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Zillow Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.