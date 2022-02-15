ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $7.99 million and $314,769.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0740 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.49 or 0.07031433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,182.31 or 0.99876540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002916 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 107,940,250 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

