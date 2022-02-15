ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.78. 6,620,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 979.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $88,816,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $37,655,022.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,520,433 shares of company stock valued at $614,426,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

