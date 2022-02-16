-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TNXP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.20. 483,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,431,965. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $99.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,321,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 820,552 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,766,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,699,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,592 shares in the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.