-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calithera Biosciences.

CALA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 502,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,666. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

