$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Option Care Health posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.57. 16,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,060. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

