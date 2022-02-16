$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. James River Group posted earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JRVR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in James River Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

