$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.
Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.
Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,236. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
TEGNA Company Profile
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TEGNA (TGNA)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.