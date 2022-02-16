$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,236. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in TEGNA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 142,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

