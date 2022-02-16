$0.72 EPS Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

