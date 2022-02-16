$0.77 EPS Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. SLM posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SLM during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in SLM during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SLM by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SLM during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. 72,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,660. SLM has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

