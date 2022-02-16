$0.92 EPS Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.30.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.35. 3,977,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,945,148. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.27.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,134 shares of company stock worth $49,802,501 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 191,104 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 628.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,934,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

