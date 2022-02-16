$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $0.75. Compass Minerals International posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

CMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Shares of CMP opened at $54.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.52. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.