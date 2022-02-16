-$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to post ($0.99) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Dyne Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ DYN traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,035,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 327,785 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,151,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

