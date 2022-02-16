$1.04 EPS Expected for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for onsemi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. onsemi reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that onsemi will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover onsemi.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

ON opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. onsemi has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of onsemi by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of onsemi by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

