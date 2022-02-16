$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.48.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,876 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 809,212 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $93,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $136.77. 55,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,833. Qorvo has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

