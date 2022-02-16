$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.59. Quaker Chemical posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

KWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $208.64 on Friday. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $194.54 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

