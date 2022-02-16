$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.59. Quaker Chemical posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.
KWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $208.64 on Friday. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $194.54 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Quaker Chemical Company Profile
Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.