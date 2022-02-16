$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. General Motors posted earnings per share of $2.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reduced their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $50.43. 13,858,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,122,090. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,233 shares of company stock worth $1,538,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.