$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.86. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,854,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,831,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,272,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,999,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 52,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

