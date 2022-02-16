-$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to post earnings per share of ($1.79) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.34) and the lowest is ($2.60). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($6.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($3.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,908,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 696,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 945.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,072,000 after purchasing an additional 600,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $41.21 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $61.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.
About PTC Therapeutics
PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.
