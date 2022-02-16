$10.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce $10.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.55 billion. Oracle posted sales of $10.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.20 billion to $42.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $44.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.53 billion to $44.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.19. 6,226,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,895,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06. Oracle has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.