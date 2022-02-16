$10.59 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report sales of $10.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.66 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $7.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $42.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.87 billion to $43.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $46.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.69 billion to $48.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.54. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,397 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,260. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

