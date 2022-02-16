10,000 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Acquired by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $208.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.45 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.45.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
