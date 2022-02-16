100,100 Shares in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 1.64% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,426,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,900,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,980,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,901,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

BSGA stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

