10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. 10x Genomics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

10x Genomics stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.98. 1,453,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,550. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.63. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.16, for a total value of $755,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $6,169,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,236 shares of company stock valued at $26,164,306. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 285.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

