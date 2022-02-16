11,600 Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 2,020,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 222,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 222,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,672,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,513,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SM opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $38.25.
About SM Energy
SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
