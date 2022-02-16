$133.43 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce sales of $133.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $137.96 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $84.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $474.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.60 million to $479.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $534.37 million, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $547.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EPR Properties.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.82. 15,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,869. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

