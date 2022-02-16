$14.50 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report sales of $14.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.24 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $9.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $77.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $79.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $74.22 million, with estimates ranging from $65.70 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.
Several analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 113,214 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2,010.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 290,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 276,543 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 240,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 120,007 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $12,579,000.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
