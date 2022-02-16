$14.50 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report sales of $14.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.24 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $9.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $77.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $79.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $74.22 million, with estimates ranging from $65.70 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 113,214 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2,010.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 290,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 276,543 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 240,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 120,007 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $12,579,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

