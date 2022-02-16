$140.88 Million in Sales Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report sales of $140.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.00 million and the highest is $142.75 million. SJW Group posted sales of $135.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $574.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.00 million to $576.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $600.94 million, with estimates ranging from $587.00 million to $614.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of SJW Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.46. 63,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,035. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

