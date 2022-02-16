145,000 Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Acquired by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000. Change Healthcare makes up 3.2% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Change Healthcare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,571,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after buying an additional 106,232 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in Change Healthcare by 35.0% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Change Healthcare by 58.8% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 56,211 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Change Healthcare by 70.2% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Change Healthcare by 224.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after buying an additional 1,579,250 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHNG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,717. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

