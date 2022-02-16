$16.15 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report sales of $16.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.80 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $7.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $47.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $108.17 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,783 shares of company stock valued at $585,707 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.17. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

