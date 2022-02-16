$178.79 Million in Sales Expected for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will post $178.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.57 million and the highest is $180.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year sales of $558.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $556.33 million to $560.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $801.53 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $821.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

AKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $2,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AKA opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.