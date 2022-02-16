$2.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.30. Royal Bank of Canada posted earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Royal Bank of Canada.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after acquiring an additional 637,460 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,771,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,293,000 after acquiring an additional 249,205 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,321,000 after acquiring an additional 113,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after buying an additional 3,718,130 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

