$2.18 EPS Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.70. Constellation Brands reported earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,554. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of -736.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

