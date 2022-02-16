$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Intuit reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $12.23 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.45.

Intuit stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $528.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,931. The company has a 50 day moving average of $586.48 and a 200-day moving average of $583.69. The stock has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

