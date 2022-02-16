215,000 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 215,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ONEOK by 452.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,672,000 after purchasing an additional 616,082 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,913. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

