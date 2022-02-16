$24.78 Million in Sales Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will report sales of $24.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.80 million and the lowest is $24.76 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $18.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $98.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $98.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $121.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.84 million to $125.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OrthoPediatrics.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of KIDS stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth $474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

