273,386 Shares in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 273,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.12% of Healthcare Trust of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after buying an additional 492,258 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after buying an additional 205,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of HTA opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.67. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

HTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.