300,000 Shares in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 1.07% of Shelter Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHQA. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $875,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $2,916,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $4,315,000. 45.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

