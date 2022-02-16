3,194 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $320.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.69 and a 200-day moving average of $316.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.03 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,747 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.71.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

