3,341 Shares in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.91.

Shares of BAX opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

